People in Burnham-On-Sea looking to get their wills written are being invited to take advantage of a money-saving charity will writing campaign.

Throughout November, law firms across the country are volunteering their time to write basic wills in exchange for donations to Will Aid and appointments are now available.

The annual campaign represents great value to the public as the suggested donations – £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills – are lower than most normal solicitor fees.

Firms taking part in the area include Merryweather Williams Solicitors in Burnham’s College Street, which raised £1,200 for the campaign last year.

Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director for Will Aid, pictured above, says: “The last couple of years have been exceptionally challenging for people, and the cost-of-living crisis has unfortunately added to that.”

“While the challenges may have changed, one thing that remains the same is the importance of having a will in place to protect your wishes. This document can provide support to the loved ones you leave behind, as well as causes close to you through legacies.”

“I encourage anyone who does not have an up-to-date will to use this opportunity to get theirs this November, while supporting the life-changing work of our nine partner charities.”

People can find their Will Aid solicitor by entering their postcode on the campaign’s website. If there are no local participating firms, we have many solicitors that have agreed to take instruction remotely – so wherever you are in the country, you can get your wills written through Will Aid this year.

Since launching in 1988, Will Aid has helped 340,000 people protect their wishes with a will and raised more than £22 million for charity.

All money raised during Will Aid is shared between ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, Sightsavers, and Trocaire.

People can book their will appointment for this November by calling 0300 0300 013 or visiting www.willaid.org.uk.

Pictured: Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director