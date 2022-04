Green-fingered residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to a community seed swap this Saturday (April 23rd).

The unique event will be held from 2-4pm next to the Frank Foley statue in Market Street and is being organised by community group Our Highbridge.

“Bring your left over seeds and seedlings to swap for free. We ask for a small donation if you don’t have anything to swap and would like to take some home,” says a spokesperson.