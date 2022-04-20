Scores of young writers from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are set to become published authors.

The 67 students from The King Alfred School Academy (TKASA) in Highbridge are now published after success in a national poetry competition.

Year 9 students from the school entered a poetry competition run by national company Young Writers in which 67 out of 80 entries were selected for publication.

The entries were organised by TKASA English Teacher Mrs Meredith, who says: “We are extremely proud of our year 9s for their fantastic participation – they produced some sophisticated, intelligent and emotive poems and we can’t wait to read them in the published book.”

Young Writers will be publishing TKASA’s brilliant poems in their upcoming book “Empowered 2022 – Words to Inspire” which will be available regionally in the South West.

This wonderful display of passion for poetry follows a successful celebration of World Book Day at TKASA earlier this month where both students and staff dressed up as their favourite literary characters and honoured a love of reading.

TKASA Principal Dan Milford adds: “We always want to encourage our students to be keen readers and lovers of poetry.”

“A massive well done to all of the students who participated in this great competition and represented our school and the The Priory Learning Trust so brilliantly!”