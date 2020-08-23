New proposals to transform a set of aging tennis courts in Burnham-On-Sea into a new multi-use sports area are progressing with public consultation now underway.

The Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust has unveiled this new image of the proposed new MUGA (multi use games area) for the Crosses Penn gardens in Burnham-On-Sea, next to the town’s Manor Gardens.

As first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com in 2019, the new facilities would allow Netball, Tennis, Basketball and Football to be played there. A perimeter jogging/cycle track is also part of the plans if funds allow it.

“The Trust would value your views and opinions on this idea as part of a public consultation prior to fundraising,” says town councillor Mike Murphy, pictured, who is leading the plans.

“Tennis has been played at Crosses Penn for 100 years and it’s important that it continues, but the current facilities are looking sad and run down. They are under-used and attract anti-social behaviour,” he told us.

He says the modern new facilities would have many benefits: “They will promote health, fitness and wellbeing; would provide new sports facilities for tourists and residents; help to reduce anti-social behaviour in the gardens; and encourage social interaction and team spirit.”

The plans are set to be funded by grant funding.