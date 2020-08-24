A new funeral home has opened in Burnham-On-Sea following a £200,000 refurbishment of the former RSPCA charity shop in Regent Street.

Macbeth Funeral Services offers a variety of services including funeral services, legal guidance and advice on funding.

The business has completed a two-month refurbishment of the premises in order to convert it into a modern, purpose-built funeral home.

Director Ross Macbeth, pictured, said: “We pride ourselves in our warm, personalised approach and dedication to giving you and your loved ones, the best service possible in your time of need.”

“We understand how hard bereavement can be – whether it’s planning a funeral service, advice on funding, legal guidance or any other aspect connected with a funeral.”

“We’re here to help. We are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year.”

Linda Macbeth, managing director, added: “We wanted to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our associates in the funeral profession and the local community for all their help, invaluable support and good wishes.”

“Due to Covid-19 we welcome visitors by appointment and as soon as it is possible we will schedule a formal open day.”

The family run independent funeral service’s director, Ross Macbeth, pictured, and office manager, Alison Lewis have both lived and worked in Burnham and have many years of local experience in the funeral industry.

For more information about Macbeth Funeral Services Ltd pop into their store in 4 Regent Street, Burnham, TA8 1AX or call 01278 497463 or email info@macbethfuneralservices.com