30 colourful crowns are on display in shop windows in Burrnham-On-Sea and Highbridge as part of a special competition to mark King Charles’ Coronation.

Burnham Chamber of Trade, with the support of the Town Council, art shop Create You and Our Highbridge, has launched the Coronation Crowns Trail which runs for two weeks from April 29th-May 13th.

Families are being encouraged to explore the two town centres by finding the crowns in shop windows – with locations featured on the entry form – to be in with a chance of winning £50 cash or two runners-up prizes.

Download a free entry form (PDF) or collect a paper version from Burnham tourist information centre on the seafront or Create You in Market Street, Highbridge.

The crowns have been produced by youngsters over several weekd at Create You in Highbridge’s Market Street, pictured above.

Owner Sarah Berryman said: “I’m very proud of them – they have done a super job and we are delighted to see the crowns in shop windows for the trail.”