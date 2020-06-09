Sedgemoor District Council has defended its decision to restart charging for parking in its car parks in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge from next week.

Charges will be re-introduced from Monday 15th June in SDC-owned car parks following their suspension at the start of April.

The council’s spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Car parking charges is a key source of funding for the services that councils provide, none more so than at this difficult time.”

“All councils across the country are facing very challenging financial circumstances. Car parking charges are a very important source of income for Sedgemoor; one that without we will have significantly less resources to do work such as supporting town centres.”

The council adds that all SDC car parks operate a pay by phone option for people who do not want to use the ticket machines. There will be an increased cleaning regime for ticket machines.

SDC says it is working with town and parish councils to promote town centres, encouraging people to return to shop safely. Signs have been put on the car park machines as well as other advisory signs in car parks.

Sedgemoor owns and operates 18 car parks across the district with a total of 1,691 parking spaces; with 791 spaces being within the five car parks in Burnham on Sea and Highbridge.