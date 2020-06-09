Somerset cider maker Thatchers is to offer free cider to pubs across the country as they await permission to open their doors again.

The Sandford company has said it is proud to offer support to help get pubs ‘back to business’.

Fourth-generation cidermaker, Martin Thatcher says: “We want to help pubs get back to business when they can, after this immensely tough period for them.”

“Getting their businesses up and running again in the new normal will be just as challenging. By supporting free-trade pubs across the country with this pledge, we hope it will help them financially for when they’re able to pour pints again.”

In total, Thatchers will offer £1million worth of cider to pubs and bars across Somerset and the UK. Martin added: “As an industry, we have to pull together.”

To apply, pubs should see www.thatcherscider.co.uk/thatcherspledge/