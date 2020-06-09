Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called out late on Tuesday night (June 9th) to tackle a caravan blaze.

Crews were called to Taunton Road, Bridgwater at 11.58pm.

A spokesman said: “Two fire appliances from Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea were sent to reports of a fire.”

“On arrival the crews discovered a fire involving electric and gas oven and kitchen unit in a single story caravan.”

“Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke.”

“There was approximately 60% damage to the oven by fire and approximately 20% damage to the caravan caused by heat. “