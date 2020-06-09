A local charity has said it fears what impact the end of the coronavirus mortgage holidays and furlough scheme will have on people’s finances.

Citizens Advice Sedgemoor, which covers towns including Bridgwater, Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea, says the Covid-19 lockdown is leading to money trouble for some people for the first time in their lives.

It has also noticed an increase in younger people coming to it for help. The bureau is averaging around 100 clients per week, who are receiving help either online or via phone.

The main problems concern complex debt issues, Universal Credit claims and it has received a large increase in employment queries. The charity has also seen double the amount of people aged 15-19 compared to the same period last year, but also a reduction in over 55s coming to it for help. It fears that digital exclusion means there are potential clients who are not able to contact them for support. Amy Jones, chief officer at Citizens Advice Sedgemoor, says: “Although the government measures are really helping people out at the moment, our concern is around once the mortgage holidays are lifted, restrictions around bailiff action and the furlough scheme, that those combined complexities are really going to challenge people.” “I think this is affecting people from every walk of life – people who have worked all their lives, who have not come into contact with these challenges before.” “I think there are people out there who are not prepared for this and we’re certainly here for them to try and support them with whatever they might need.”