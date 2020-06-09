A popular June event that attracts up to 700 cyclists into Burnham-On-Sea has been cancelled due to the ongoing ban on large social gatherings during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Chase The Sun race sees the cyclists riding 205 miles across the country in a day, leaving the Isle of Sheppey in Kent at sunrise before finishing in Burnham before sunset.

A spokesman says: “It is with great regret that due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 restrictions, we have cancelled this year’s UK rides.”

“Effectively, we are postponing until the next opportunity to challenge the mid-summer daylight – Saturday 19th June 2021.”

“Like everyone else, we have been monitoring advice on the impact of the COVID-19 virus from government and national organisations in the UK, and the guidance from Cycling UK is: ‘Cycling UK is advising all groups (where more than one person cycles together) to postpone rides and events for the time being.”

“This was not a decision taken lightly but it is necessary in the interest of protecting the most vulnerable members of our society. Cycling UK is closely following the latest Government guidelines to ensure our advice is as up to date as possible’.”