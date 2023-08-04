Work to build two new blocks of public toilets in Burnham-On-Sea has been completed by Somerset Council and they have opened this week.

The former public loos at Crosses Penn and in the Oxford Street car park have been demolished to make way for new modern facilities in their place.

A Somerset Council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The old facilities were of a prefabricated construction and were installed in 1994. The buildings had come to the end of their useful life and were in poor condition.”

“Residents and visitors to Burnham-On-Sea will be pleased to hear that the Public Conveniences at Crosses Penn and Oxford Street have been replaced with new facilities.”

She adds: “The old buildings have been removed and replaced with new buildings which have the latest in climate-friendly and energy efficient features such as LED lights.”

The project has been pushed forward by local councillors Cllr Mike Facey, Cllr Mark Healey and former councillor Phil Harvey.

Former Councillor Phil Harvey said this week: “Soon after being elected to the Town Council in 2011, I was able to persuade it to part-fund the opening of the Crosses Pen toilets for the summer months, rather than just when events were happening in Manor Gardens. Later I succeeded in getting the opening times extended to the whole year.”

”This demonstrated to Sedgemoor Council that there was a desire in the town to keep these toilets and was partly responsible for their decision to replace them and the Oxford Street car park ones. I’m very pleased to see the new toilets open. Together with the refurbished South Esplanade ones they make a significant improvement to Burnham which will benefit both residents and visitors.”