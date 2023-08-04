A fundraising garden party is being held in Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre today (Saturday, August 5th).

The event had been due to be held at White Lodge in Rectory Road but the stormy weather conditions have prompted a move indoors instead.

The event will go ahead with cream teas, a variety of stalls, a raffle, games and home-made cakes and scones.

It is being held by the Friends of Burnham Community Centre from 2-4pm with all proceeds going to Burnharn and Highbridge Community Centre.

Tickets cost £6 in advance at the Community Centre or on the gate.

Pictured: Last year’s fundraising garden party was held with a Royal theme for the late Queen’s Jubilee