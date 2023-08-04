A fundraising garden party is being held in Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre today (Saturday, August 5th). 

The event had been due to be held at White Lodge in Rectory Road but the stormy weather conditions have prompted a move indoors instead.

The event will go ahead with cream teas, a variety of stalls, a raffle, games and home-made cakes and scones.

It is being held by the Friends of Burnham Community Centre from 2-4pm with all proceeds going to Burnharn and Highbridge Community Centre.

Tickets cost £6 in advance at the Community Centre or on the gate.

Pictured: Last year’s fundraising garden party was held with a Royal theme for the late Queen’s Jubilee

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: