The 76th Highbridge Festival of The Arts is less than two weeks away and organisers are busy making final preparations for 12 days of fantastic competition.

Secretary Clare Catcheside tolf Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have had almost 1,000 entries which means we will see over 2,000 pairs of feet taking to the stage between March 4th-16th.”

“We would like to welcome everyone to join the audience to see these talented competitors take part in Speech & Drama, Dance and Music classes.”

“It’s an opportunity to see people at the start of their performing arts journey – you never know you may see a future Hollywood actor, a concert violinist or a West End Musical Star on stage in Burnham or Highbridge. All of these people have taken part in our festival in the past.”

The festival begins on Monday 4th March at The Princess Theatre with two days of Speech & Drama featuring poetry recitals by hundreds of children from local schools as well as dramatic and poetic performances from adults on the Monday evening.

Dance takes over from Wednesday 6 to Sunday 10th March at The Princess Theatre with five full days of solos, duets, quartets and group dances.

Daily entry wristbands are available at the venue for a small charge and are valid for all classes except for the Group Dance Nights on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for these sessions must be purchased through The Princess Theatre’s Box Office and are available from Monday 4th March.

The following week, Tuesday 12th March – Saturday 16th March, sees the Music Section of the Festival at Highbridge Community Hall. Tuesday features a whole day of piano classes.

The Wednesday will have performances by school choirs and on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning instrumentalists take to the stage. On Thursday afternoon you can hear exciting and varied recorder recitals plus singing & drama excerpts from The Little Mermaid, followed by an evening of adult song and drama rounded off by The King Alfred Concert Band.

The week concludes with vocal entries on Friday and Saturday. Daily entry wristbands are available from the venue as well as detailed timetables. For more information click here.

Also see: Results and photos from 2023 Highbridge Festival of the Arts