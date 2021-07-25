Covid safety signs recommending people stay socially distanced will remain in place in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow for the summer holiday season despite the Government removing restrictions last week.

Sedgemoor District Council says the pavement signs and wrap-arounds on street lighting columns, pictured here, will stay.

Spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Given the numbers of infections and the amount of people expected in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean over the holiday season, we are taking the view that it cannot hurt to remind people, so they will be staying for the foreseeable future.”

The two-metre social distancing rules were removed earlier this year by the Government as part of the easing of restrictions.

Somerset NHS say that while the Delta variant has led to a rise in the number of local cases of Covid in recent weeks, hospitalisations and deaths are lower than previous waves due to the vaccination programme.