Police were called to a car park in Burnham-On-Sea after reports of a gun being found.

Members of the public called 999 on Friday (October 14th) after finding a bag containing what they thought to be a firearm on the ground behind the public toilets in Oxford Street.

Police forensic teams were called to the scene and an examination of the items was carried out.

One witness said: “The gun was visible on a blanket on the ground. We saw two men in white forensics overalls.”

Police say a forensic examination of the ‘gun’ revealed it was an imitation firearm.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Police were called to Oxford Street, in Burnham at about 11.40am on Friday 14th October after a member of the public reported finding a bag with a suspected firearm inside.”

“Officers attended and forensic work was carried out at the scene. Following analysis, it was found the firearm was an imitation.”