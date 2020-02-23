Dozens of volunteers collected sackfuls of plastic litter during two beach cleans in Burnham-On-Sea and at Berrow on Saturday (February 22nd).

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach and The Friends of Berrow Beach both held cleaning events following several high tides and storms washing up large amounts of debris during the past fortnight.

Mark Hollidge from The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We saw a huge turnout of volunteers, over 50, who made short work of removing the litter that was making the estuary untidy.”

“A lot of large items had been washed up by the recent high tides. There were several motorcycle wheels and tyres, a damaged green garden bin and the inevitable bread baskets. Half of the volunteers were working with the group for the first time and we hope to see them and others when we are next at work on March 21st.”

Among those taking part was a group of King Alfred School Young Enterprise students, pictured above, whom we recently featured here for their environmental work. Also, young Highbridge Rainbow Hannah, pictured below, was taking part as part of her helper’s badge.

Nigel Hoy from the Friends of Berrow Beach also thanked the volunteers at Berrow and said they had been shocked at the large amounts of plastic rubbish washed up.