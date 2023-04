Emergency services were called to Burnham-On-Sea beach last night (Sunday, April 16th) after a walker became stuck in mud.

Police, Coastguards, BARB and a fire crew were called to the South Esplanade next to Burnham Sailing Club just after 8.30pm.

Seafront walkers said a woman had got into difficulty in mud on the banks of the river estuary and there was concern for her.

The casualty was helped up the banks to safety and received treatment from an ambulance crew on scene.