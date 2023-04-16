Over 200 people attended a fun-filled event at Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove gardens on the town’s seafront on Sunday (April 16th) when an Easter Egg hunt was held.

The Friends of Marine Cove organised the free family event which was free of charge and attracted a steady stream of families.

There was also balloon modelling and other Easter-themed activities, including an egg and spoon race, pictured above, in the gardens next to St Andrew’s Church.

Organiser Lizzie Bull from Somerset Council said: “A big thank you goes to everypne who came along and the Friends volunteers for helping to make it such a success. We will be holding a follow-up event next year.”