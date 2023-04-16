Currently, the helicopter is allowed to fly in poor visibility but not if the cloud is below minimum levels at its landing site.

However, its base at Henstridge Airfield in Dorset is one of five sites selected to be upgraded with a new Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), which will enable it to land even if the site is not visible from the air.

The technology uses 3D information from satellites to guide aircraft approaches instead of using ground-based systems.