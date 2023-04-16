A Burnham-On-Sea pub has unveiled a fresh new look this month as part of a major external refurbishment.

The Somerset and Dorset pub in Burnham High Street has been uplifted with new blue and white concrete cladding, plus new signs and other upgrades, pictured here, as part of a £35,000 upgrade.

“We are delighted with the new look and have received lots of positive feedback so far,” says Somerset and Dorset publican Phil Burke.

“It was previously looking a little tired and needed a refresh.”

He added that the pub is fully open as normal. Work is scheduled to be completed early this week.

Follow-on interior work is due to be completed at a later date.