Extra patrols are being carried out in Burnham-On-Sea’s Pier Street Car Park this week due to a rise in anti-social behaviour.

Sedgemoor District Council says it has acted this week after residents reported issues.

Spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Enforcement officers have been carrying out additional patrols in Pier Street Car Park, Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Following reports from residents regarding anti-social behaviour as a result of overnight parking in Pier Street Car Park, officers have been out enforcing the parking byelaws as displayed on signage in the car park.”

“In one night, officers issued three warnings and a Fixed Penalty Notice. Patrols will be continuing on an ad hoc basis to discourage this practice.”