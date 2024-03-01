Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents will get a chance to become a film extra when filming of a new Christmas movie begins in the town this month.

The new festive film, called Three Wishes for Christmas, is being filmed at several local locations, including Apex Park in Highbridge, during coming weeks.

M&M Film Productions, which also filmed the locally-produced ‘Christmas At The Holly Day Inn’ movie last year, is overseeing the new film.

Film director Monika Gergelova told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It will be a warm, romantic comedy with a Christmas theme and several of the scenes will be shot in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area.”

A spokesperson adds: “Some of our filming days require extra people to feature in the film, to bring life to the background and join in with the activity on the day.”

“We will be filming a Christmas park run scene at Apex Park on 23rd March. Whether you’re a fitness buff, or you never run at all, this isn’t about the winning. It’s the taking part.”

“We welcome families, friends and anyone who fancies a gentle jog. Come in your christmas jumpers, tinsel and hats!”

To find out more about how you can become an extra in the filming at Apex Park, see the form here.