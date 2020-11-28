Part of Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove gardens are being upgraded and a plaque is to be unveiled in memory of former Burnham and Highbridge Mayor and war veteran Neville Jones OBE.

Neville, pictured with his late wife Margot, was a four-time Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 94.

He had successfully worked to secure lottery funding for the regeneration of the seafront gardens.

Sedgemoor District Council has this week said that in his memory a plaque is to be installed and work is also underway on planting a new Hawthorn hedge.

Spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “Eagle-eyed residents in Burnham may have noticed a Hawthorn hedge being planted at Marine Cove Gardens in recent days. Our Parks Team are hoping to recreate a soft boundary to the gardens as it would have been many decades ago.”

“This project is being funded by the legacy left by the late Cllr Neville Jones OBE and a plaque will be installed shortly to commemorate his work for the community in Burnham-On-Sea.”

Neville was presented with a civic award for his community work in 2015 in recognition of his 30 years as a town councillor and his involvement with many local community groups.

During World War II, he was a Sub Lieutenant onboard the carrier HMS Speaker, the first Allied ship into Tokyo Bay during WWII. In 2015, we featured Neville’s role during the 70th anniversary of VJ Day when he was thanked for his service by the Duke Of Edinburgh.