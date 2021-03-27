With the anniversary of the first lockdown announcement this week, we are all acutely aware of the effects Covid-19 has had on our lives over the past 12 months.

Even with the roadmap to lockdown easing underway, many people across Sedgemoor are experiencing loneliness and social isolation like never before, and the next couple of months seem longer and harder than ever.

To combat this, local arts group Seed have selected talented local facilitators and artists to offer 15 different weekly online Clubs covering a range of creative activities and subjects for everyone over the age of 16 to join for free.

Anyone can explore their creativity and make new connections via Zoom. Activities on offer range from an online choir and other performing arts, through visual arts and crafts to creative writing, a book club and even role-play gaming.

Seed Director, Scott O’Hara, says: “We understand that loneliness is not necessarily the same as people being alone and, as the country starts the long process of emerging from lockdown, it is important to offer support to everyone after a challenging 12 months.”

“These Zoom Clubs offer a wonderful opportunity to meet new people and to try something new, learn a new skill or perhaps revisit an old one you haven’t picked up in a while, all without having to go anywhere. They offer a couple of hours of fun and creativity in a supportive environment.”

“Come and make Creative Journals with Luminara, explore the history of film with Vivian, learn all about song writing with Sharon, bring words to life with Karl or browse the other 11 clubs Seed have on offer! Wherever your interests lie, there is a Zoom club suitable for you.”

Running until the end of May, our Zoom Clubs are taking place from Monday to Saturday at a range of times and all are offered completely free of charge. Just book your place via the Seed website for as many clubs as you wish.

For full details of all the clubs, the full schedule and to book visit www.seedsedgemoor.com/ zoomclubs