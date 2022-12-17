The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach is set to hold its latest litter clearing event this morning (Saturday, December 17th).

The group will meet at the southern end of The Esplanade by the Sailing Club at 10am.

Spokesman Mark Hollidge says: “The Friends of Burnham Beach will be collecting and removing litter from the estuary section along the River Brue from 10am. We meet outside the sailing club for a prompt start at 10am.”

“All equipment is provided but bring your own gloves and suitable footwear for potentially muddy and slippery conditions.”

All participants must be five years old or above and all children must be accompanied by an adult throughout. Refreshments will be available afterwards.

If you do wish to take part please confirm by emailing mark.hollidge@hotmail.co.uk