Big Carl lifted the first Hinkley Point C ring into place in December 2020, the second in April 2021, and the world’s biggest crane lifted a 347-tonne steel ring into place at Hinkley Point in March this year.

Earlier this year, EDF confirmed that there would be a further year-long delay and £3bn cost increase.

This delayed the start date for the Unit 1 reactor to June 2027, with the cost sitting at £25bn to £26bn, up from the previous £23bn figure. The power station will supply 6M homes with energy.