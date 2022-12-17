Members of the Burnham-On-Sea branch of the Royal British Legion were thanked for their support during a special festive event on Friday (December 16th).

Over 40 people gathered at the Legion’s branch headquarters in Burnham’s Victoria Street for a Christmas tea, as pictured here.

“We laid on this special Christmas afternoon tea with a quiz, raffle and Irish bingo to thank our members and supporters for their time this year – it was a fun afternoon enjoyed by all,” said the branch’s Chairman, John Crosby.

It follows after a busy year of activities for the Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion branch with events for The Queen’s Jubilee, The Queen’s funeral, Poppy Appeal and fundraising.