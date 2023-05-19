Sedgemoor’s unique Front Garden Music Festival is returning for a third year in June and is set to be bigger than ever before.

A weekend of free live music is being lined up on Saturday 10th June and Sunday 11th June 2023.

Front Garden Music Festival was created by organisers Seed to bring live music right to where people live. It is accessible, family-friendly fun and is completely free to attend.

Stages will be set up in Highbridge at St John’s Church, Church Street, Market Street Green and at the Coopers Arms.

Other locations are Bridgwater (Cranleigh Gardens and Victoria Park), Cheddar (Community Pavilion), Edington (Village Hall), and at the National Trust’s Fyne Court at Broomfield.

Seed CEO Scott O’Hara says people across Sedgemoor will not have to travel far from home to be able to experience a high-quality live music event.

“The Front Garden Music Festival gives a unique platform for local musicians to showcase their talents alongside top professional acts.”

“This years’ exciting programme is jam-packed with acts from jazz and classical to punk and pop.”

“There is something for everyone on the programme, including our exciting headliners Redtenbacher’s Funkestra featuring singer Jana Varga on our full-size festival main stage in Cranleigh Gardens.”

“Redtenbacher’s Funkestra is a Funky Collective of world class musicians with 20 releases to their name. They have and have recorded with a ‘who’s who’ from the international Jazz Funk and Fusion scene including legends like Alfred ‘Pee Wee’ Ellis (James Brown) Prince’s New Power Generation horn section (aka ‘The Hornheads’), Brand New Heavies, Cory Wong and many more. Fatea magazine described headliner Jana Varga’s music as ‘The Stuff Carnegie Hall shows are made of’ so we are delighted they are coming to perform for us in Bridgwater’.”

Front Garden Music Festival 2023 also offers performances from Seed’s community groups including Bridgwater’s Guitar and Bass Group, the Chilton Polden Music Group and the Highbridge Youth Theatre, alongside leading local talent including Blues in the Pews resident band Mossflower.

There is also a programme of professional artists. RSVP Bhangra will be getting the crowd dancing with Bhangra workshops in Victoria Park in Bridgwater. Andy Novak Trio add high quality jazz to the lineup at Cheddar Pavilion and Fyne Court and pop-punk favourites Slackrr return for their third year at the event, this time in Cranleigh Gardens.

It is free for everyone to experience and enjoy. You will need to prebook your tickets for Cranleigh Gardens and RSVP Bhangra workshops to ensure your place – you can do this online.

See further information at: https://seedsedgemoor.com/activities/front-garden-music-festival-2023/