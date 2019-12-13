The General Election count is underway and results for the Wells constituency are expected at around 5am this morning following a busy day of voting across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Wet weather failed to put off residents from heading to polling stations, who reported they had seen near-record numbers of people casting their votes.

Voting papers from across the constituency have been taken to the Bath and West Showground where the count is now underway.

The five candidates – Conservative James Heappey, Liberal Democrat Tessa Munt, Labour Kama McKenzie, Motherworld Party Susie Quatermass, and Independent Dave Dobbs – now face a nervous wait until the results are announced.

The results are scheduled to be announced once the verification of the votes and then the count is completed.

Share of the vote by party in the Wells constituency

At the 2017 General Election, James Heappey won the parliamentary seat for the Conservatives with a majority of 7,582 votes, or 50.1% of the vote, over Tessa Munt’s 37.6%.

At the 2015 General Election, Mr Heappey won the parliamentary seat with a majority of 7,585 votes, or 46.1% of the vote over Tessa Munt’s 32.8%.

Tessa won the seat for the Liberal Democrats by 800 votes at the previous election in 2010 when she beat David Heathcoat-Amory who had been the Tory MP in the constituency for 27 years.