Worthy Farm – home of Somerset’s iconic Glastonbury Festival and an award-winning dairy farm – has launched its first ever Reserve Cheddar cheese, exclusively in Co-op stores across the nation this February.

Worthy Farm Reserve Cheddar (£3.00/320g) has been created using milk from the dairy herd that are fortunate to call the famous Glastonbury Festival site their home all year round. Representing quality and heritage, this reserve cheddar brings together two neighbouring farms, Worthy Farm and Wyke Farms, with one producing top quality milk and the other famous for its craftsmanship in the art of sustainable farmhouse cheese making.

The Co-op says it and the Glastonbury Festival have shared a ‘unique and successful’ partnership since 2019, when the convenience retailer became the event’s first retail partner at the festival. It seems only fitting that Worthy Farm Reserve Cheddar would launch exclusively in Co-op stores nationwide.

As part of the launch promotion, there is an amazing opportunity every month for Co-op members and customers to win tickets to the next Glastonbury Festival. This exciting monthly competition will be highlighted in-store by a special on-pack promotion.

Michael Eavis, the Glastonbury Festival Creator, says: “About 100 years ago, my grandfather decided to make the milk at Worthy Farm into Caerphilly cheese. Now, after 50 years of our recent festival history, our farm milk is being made into cheese once again by Wyke Farms and will be sold exclusively at Co-op stores across the UK.”

“We’re thrilled that we can work together as a collective, with Co-op and Wyke Farms, to bring this tasty reserve cheddar to households across the UK.”

Worthy Farm Reserve Cheddar is aged under wood for six months, delivering a mature rounded, smooth and moreish flavour with a hint of sweetness, that melts to give a lasting, creamy flavour.

Joanne Wadsworth, Co-op cheese buyer, adds: “Co-op is well-known for its support of British farmers and producers, plus our on-going relationship and shared values with the Glastonbury Festival makes our stores the perfect home for Worthy Farm Reserve Cheddar.”

In 2019, Co-op was selected as Glastonbury Festival‘s first ever retail partner. The relationship was founded on a shared ethos of co-operation, community support, ethical values and campaigning to make meaningful change. In June 2019, Co-op built a bespoke, fully operational 6,000 square foot food store at Glastonbury Festival and look forward to returning when the festival opens again.