Freezing weather has created these icy scenes on beaches in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean this week.

A long line of ice and slush was left along the high tide line amid sub-zero temperatures during the ongoing wintry weather.

Temperatures plunged below -5°C early on Wednesday morning (February 10th) and the icy winds from the east are making it feel even colder.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows that the cold snap is set to continue this week, with temperatures in the Burnham-On-Sea area set to fall below -3°C.

Pictured: The ice on Burnham-On-Sea and Brean beaches this week (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mark Ford)

 

 
