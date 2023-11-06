A ‘graduation’ ceremony has been held for a group of runners who have taken part in Burnham-On-Sea Harriers Running Club’s ‘couch to 5km’ initiative to encourage more local people into running.

Georgina Hainsby from Burnham Harriers Running Club told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “11 new runners collected their couch to 5k medal after a second 9-week course based on the NHS app and supported by Burnham-On-Sea Harriers run leaders, club coach and members.”

Burnham Harriers Running Club will also be inviting applications for the next round of its ‘couch to 5km’ scheme in the spring.

The scheme is part of Parkrun, a free, fun, and friendly weekly 5km community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate – it’s up to you! It is held every Saturday at 9:00am at Apex Park in Marine Drive, Highbridge.