A new Crime Prevention Fund has been launched to support community projects and activities across Somerset that help to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

Community groups and charities can now apply for grants – money that does not need to be paid back – of between £1,000 to £5,000 from the Commissioner’s Crime Prevention Fund to help create safer communities in our area.

It has has been launched in partnership between the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) and Quartet Community Foundation (QCF).

Somerset’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford, pictured, says: “I am delighted that my office, SCF and QCF have set up this important Crime Prevention fund to help create safer communities.”

“Local residents know their neighbourhoods better than anyone and we want to help communities prevent crime in their area. We want to support a real range of projects that help prevent crime as outlined in my Police and Crime Plan.”

“So, if you, your neighbours or your community have ideas, initiatives or projects that does just this, please apply for a grant so local people can benefit from reduced crime. I look forward to supporting and visiting these projects – start applying.”

Justin Sargent, Chief Executive at Somerset Community Foundation, adds: “We’re delighted to be working alongside our neighbours at Quartet Community Foundation, and our partners at the OPCC.”

“The money from the Commissioner’s Crime Prevention Fund will be targeted at supporting work that helps prevent, and reduces the impact of, crime in our communities.”

“We want to fund a wide range of community-led projects including creating safer streets and green spaces, raising awareness among young people, and the promotion of restorative justice.”

A total of £200,000 is available from the fund and Somerset’s allocation is expected to be around £60,000.

Groups based in Somerset should apply for a grant by visiting Somerset Community Foundation’s website or by calling 01749 344949 before the deadline of Friday 27 May, 2022.