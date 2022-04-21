A weekend of free workshops to improve your musical and technical skills and learn new ones is set to be held at St John’s Church in Highbridge.

The workshops will be run over May 21st and 22nd by experienced performers including some of the ‘Blues in the Pews’ regulars, as well as guest educators from across Somerset and Bristol.

Workshops are open to all ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult) and are for different levels of experience and ability. Places are free, but must be booked in advance via bluesinthepews.eventbrite.co.uk

Rev Martin Little says: “I’m really excited about both the workshops and the masterclass, and want to encourage all musicians to get involved.”

“School of Blues is perfect even if you only have a basic knowledge of your instrument. You’re bound to have some fun, get inspired and learn something new.”

“And if you’re interested in sound engineering we also have a session for you.”

“For slightly more advanced players, having Ruzz Evans come down to Highbridge is a real coup. Just check out some of his videos online to see what a fantastic player and performer he is.”

“Ruzz will be sharing lots of secrets and tips with us – so it really is a must for any aspiring guitar soloist! Best of all, these events are all free of charge thanks to generous funding from Seed.”

See the programme here for full details.

A free Guitar Masterclass with Ruzz Evans will also be held on Saturday 11th June at 3pm. Places are again free, but must be booked in advance via bluesinthepews.eventbrite.co.uk