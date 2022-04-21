The Queen’s birthday has been marked this week by local residents at a Burnham-On-Sea church service.

The congregation at St Andrew’s Church celebrated The Queen’s 96th birthday on Thursday’s during the monthly ‘3rd Thursday’ service.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill says: “The ‘3rd Thursday’ is our monthly afternoon service, which is open to all, and Dementia Friendly.”

“This month it happened to fall on the birthday of Her Majesty, and we couldn’t let that go by without marking this special day in some way.”

“So when we came to birthdays, as we do each month, we sang Happy Birthday, and then our lovely choir leader and musician Jenny played and led us in singing the National Anthem, before we all had high tea together. Her Majesty is much loved by the members of our congregation, and it was lovely to be able to sing greetings for her together.”

‘3rd Thursday’ is held at 2.30pm in St Andrew’s Church each Third Thursday of the month. The service is open to all and is Dementia Friendly with well-loved hymns and prayers, followed by friendly chat over sandwiches, cake and tea. The next meeting will be Thursday 19th May,