Police have issued an appeal for information after several car tyres were slashed at Brean’s Pontins holiday park.

At least seven vehicles were targeted, according to staff at the holiday park.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “CCTV enquiries are ongoing following reports of criminal damage affecting a number of vehicles at Pontins, in Brean, overnight on 14th-15th April.”

“Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and give reference number 5222089076.”