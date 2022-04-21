RNLI lifeguards are planning to return to Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow beaches on Saturday 2nd July with the hope of providing an additional lifeguarding service at Brean beach.

The charity is encouraging anybody who likes the thought of having a beach as their office to get involved and attend a taster session on Saturday 23rd April.

The RNLI currently provides a lifeguarding service across two beaches in the Sedgemoor area during the peak summer season which starts on Saturday 2nd July and runs until Sunday 4th September.

There is also a two-week induction period prior to the beaches opening, which involves world-class lifesaving training, fitness testing and advanced first aid. The RNLI offers very good rates of pay and helps to develop valuable skills for a future career.

If you would like to find out more information about the RNLI’s beach lifeguarding service and are interested in applying, Luke Penman, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor for North Devon and Somerset, is putting on a taster day on Saturday at Burnham-On-Sea Lifeboat station at 10am.

Luke will also be running a full beach lifeguard course in May (through a surf lifesaving club) where people can gain the accredited lifeguard qualification, valid for two years.

The course will take place at Burnham-On-Sea across three weekends (14-15 May, 21-22 May, 28-29 May) which includes the assessment day on Sunday 29 May.

Matt Whitley, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor, says: “Lifeguarding is a really unique and rewarding role. You can gain some invaluable skills and training whilst working on the beach and being part of an incredible team. If you enjoy working in a challenging environment, have the ability to work under pressure and you like helping others, it really is a job you will love.”

The demand for an additional lifeguarded beach is evident in the statistics for 2021 where RNLI figures reveal that lifeguards covering the south west dealt with 11,216 incidents, aided 13,664 people and saved 57 lives. In comparison to 2019, the last full season unaffected by covid restrictions, RNLI lifeguards dealt with 10,527 incidents, aided 13,069 people and saved 69 lives.

The RNLI is urging anyone visiting the coast this summer to make sure they always choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.