Highbridge U3A (University of the Third Age) is set to hold an open day this Wednesday (November 8th) when visitors will get a chance to see its many varied activities.

The event at Highbridge Community Hall will be held from 10.00am until 12.00pm and is open to all.

Highbridge U3A have scores of different groups for locals to join, ranging from arts and crafts to walking and days out.

“Come along and see the work of our members and find out what we’re all about,” says a spokesperson.

“We are just one of over 900 U3As that belong to a national organisation called The University of the Third Age. U3A stands for the University of the Third Age, which is a self-help organisation for people no longer in full time employment providing educational, creative and leisure opportunities in a friendly environment.”