Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club was celebrating after enjoying a winning start at Bridgwater Carnival on Saturday night (November 4th).

The club’s colourful cart, called ‘Sweet Dreams’, won several categories during the opening procession of the carnival season, including ‘best juvenile cart’ over second-placed Bridgwater club Marina Sydenham.

Julia Rosser, Hillview’s Chair, said: “We are delighted – it was a really great start to the carnival season and I couldn’t be prouder of the team!”

It’s an extra special year for Hillview, which is also marking its 50th anniversary.

21 children are performing on the cart and over 20 volunteers have worked on the build for several months.

The cart was filmed below leaving its building shed in Highbridge on Saturday morning, ahead of the start of the start of the season.

Locals will get a chance to see the new cart on Monday 6th November at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Julia adds: “Hillview are proud to dazzle you in our 50th anniversary year with colour, spinning sweets and thoroughly tickle your taste buds with our entry this year, called Sweet Dreams.”

“We will see the world through the eyes of our inner child – our children ‘candy’ wait to perform for you this year! We have 21 children on the cart ranging from 8-16 years with 9 of them experiencing performing on our cart for the first time.”

“We are very proud that in our 50th anniversary year the theme was chosen by the children, while the music and design has been based on their imaginations, so it should be the most appropriate children’s cart that we have ever produced!”

“Of course, our entry this year wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of many local businesses, but particularly Burnham Waste Ltd, DLB Fabrications, Groves Extreme Clean, Highbridge Caravans, The Lighthouse Inn and Sandy Glade Caravan Park.”

“We totally rely on local support to entertain you every year, so please follow the link here to support us if you can! Please give us a big wave and a cheer when you see us.”

In 2022, Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club had a great carnival season, winning six trophies for their successful cart, ‘Children of the Revolution’, which finished second overall in its category. The 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival takes place on November 6th.