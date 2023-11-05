Final preparations are underway for the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which is set to make a welcome return on Monday (November 6th) with dozens of spectacular entries.

The carts arrived in Burnham’s Queens Drive and Frank Foley Parkway overnight after the end of last night’s Bridgwater Carnival. Carnival fans will be able to see the carts in the daytime today ahead of Monday’s procession.

Organisers say 66 entries will take part in the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with around 40 dazzling carts joining the parade through town, starting at 7.30pm.

Route of Burnham carnival

The route of the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival procession is largely unchanged from last year.

The parade starts next to the Tesco roundabout at 7.30pm before wending its way along Love Lane, Manor Road, Victoria Street and the High Street, finishing in Marine Drive.

As the parade approaches Pier Street, clubs will be reducing the music volume on their carts by 50% in respect of missing man Peter Jeffery who attempted to save a woman and her dog from the jetty last Sunday.

Carnival parking in Burnham:

Four official car parks below will be available for this year’s carnival. They are available from 3pm, and motorists will be invited to give a £5 donation.

Old Station Approach: TA8 1PH

B&M of Pier Street: TA8 1PT

Apex Park: TA8 1NQ

Oxford Street: TA8 1EL

Carnival road closures in Burnham:

Several roads will be closed as normal from around 4pm on Monday November 6th until 1am on Tuesday November 7th as follows:

Love Lane

Manor Road

Victoria Street

High Street

Pier Street

Old Station Approach

Marine Drive

Oxford Street

The road between Pepperall roundabout and Burnham Road Esso garage will also close between 8pm on Monday 6th November and re-open at 1am on Tuesday 7th November however residential access along the road will still be permitted. Organisers add that they don’t plan to close the road until the first cart has arrived at the finish line and they will re-open it as soon as it is safe to do so.

Burnham’s Carnival Queen Scarlett Puddy and her Princesses Pixie Owen-Perks and Lola Tilson, pictured above.

They were chosen by judges at a special event earlier this year and will be near the front of the procession along with local emergency services.

