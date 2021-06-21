Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has confirmed a new positive case of Coronavirus this week.

The school’s Acting Principal Dan Milford wrote to parents on Monday (June 21st) to let them know the self-isolation steps.

“We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school,” he confirmed.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.”

“The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for Coronavirus have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 10 days.”

Dan, pictured, adds: “The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

“Please ensure that your child continues with the twice weekly Lateral Flow Test at home and record the result on the school link and the NHS portal. Please do not send your child into school until you have received that test result. These measures will minimize the risk of any asymptomatic cases and keep our whole community safe.”

He adds: “If your child develops symptoms of COVID-19, they must not come to school and should remain at home for at least 10 days from the date when their symptoms appeared.”

“All other household members who remain well, must stay at home and not leave the house for 10 days. This includes anyone in your ‘Support Bubble’.”

Further information is available here.