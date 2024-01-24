Local concern has immediately been raised in Brean that the news may mean Pontins delays its re-opening as a holiday park in order to keep accommodating 900 Hinkley Point workers there. The Pontins closure has been blamed by Brean tourism businesses for a downturn in their trade.

An EDF spokesman says: “A review of the Hinkley Point C project has been finalised and has led to the following re-evaluation of the schedule and costs.”

“The aim of the project is to bring Unit 1 into service around the end of the decade. Several scenarios have been analysed.”

“The first scenario around which the project is organised is targeting becoming operational in 2029. This schedule is based on a target productivity for the electromechanical work, which action plans are being drawn up to achieve.”

“A second scenario – the base case – which assumes certain risks inherent in the ramp-up of the electromechanical work and the testing schedule do materialise, would see Unit 1 operational in 2030.”

“Finally, given the complexity of the project, an unfavourable scenario assuming a further 12-month risk materialises could lead to Unit 1 being operational in 2031.”