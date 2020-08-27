An international medical training company is set to open a new sales office in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

3B Scientific is completing work on its new premises in Regent Street, as pictured, in the latest of a series of new business openings in the town.

The company manufactures medical manikins for training purposes in Germany and has 15 sales offices around the world.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Stephen Vincent, manager of 3B Scientific’s UK arm of the business, says: “Burnham is a good central location for our new UK sales office – we are closing the premises in Weston and opening here.”

“The new premises will be a sales office for our products, enabling customers to come and try them out and underake medical training.”

A spokesman for Burnham Chamber of Trade said: “We warmly welcome the opening of this new business which is a great addition to the town centre.”

“It demonstrates the wide range of independent shops and services doing businesses here in Burnham.”