Somerset County Council has issued a message to parents, encouraging them to return their children to local schools next week.

Children of all ages are expected to return to school at the start of the new term and Faye Purbrick, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, says: “We know that there will be concerns and anxiety about schools returning next week and we will continue to provide support to education colleagues and families over the coming months.”

“I’m sure the new arrangements will be strange for students at first, but we must also recognise the importance of attending school and the potential disadvantages for many students of continued absence.”

“Returning to school, and some form of normality, really is the best option for both their future education attainment and social development, as well as for their mental health and wellbeing.”

“As with before the summer break, Somerset schools are doing an amazing job of delivering the best school environment and education for all our students and I am continually grateful for everything that they are doing to reassure everyone and welcome their students back to school.”

A number of Covid safety measures are being introduced in schools for the new term.