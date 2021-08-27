An investigation has started into the cause of a large property fire near the M5 motorway that led to it being temporarily closed between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston on Friday evening (August 27th).
The blaze started in an industrial unit, causing thick smoke to drift across the motorway near Weston’s junction 21.
Police said the M5 was temporarily closed in both directions as a safety precaution while the smoke cleared.
Eight fire engines were called to the blaze in Whitley Road in Banwell. Crews from Weston-super-Mare, Clevedon and Portishead were among the first to arrive and smoke was seen blowing across the M5 carriageways.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said there had been no reported casualties.
A fire service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews found three single storey industrial units well alight, seven cars, containers, welding units, a fork lift and a large quantity of tyres were also involved in the fire.”
“Eight fire appliances, one turntable ladder, one command unit, one welfare unit, the drone team, one high volume pump and a hose layer were used to extinguish the blaze.”
“No persons were injured during the fire, and those residents evacuated during the height of the incident have now been returned to their homes.”
“As of 22:21, two pumps remained on scene using one high pressure hose reel and one thermal imaging camera damping down the area.”
“The cause of the fire will be determined following fire investigation.”