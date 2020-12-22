Kind-hearted young members of a Burnham-On-Sea family have helped a homeless man after seeing him outside a supermarket in the town.

Stuart Browning was shopping at B&M in Burnham’s Pier Street with his daughters Brooke, 9, and Blaire, 5, when they spotted the man and wanted to help.

Stuart says: “We went to B&M with the girls and they saw a homeless man outside. They spoke to him and we bought him a Greggs and on the way home both girls decided they wanted to make his Christmas special.”

“So they sorted out some stuff for him: a sleeping bag, food and drink, plus Christmas cards, clothes and hats – they even got him a big bag to keep it all in which is waterproof.”

“I’m really proud of these two – what they did was so kind and thoughtful.”