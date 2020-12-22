Kind-hearted young members of a Burnham-On-Sea family have helped a homeless man after seeing him outside a supermarket in the town.

Stuart Browning was shopping at B&M in Burnham’s Pier Street with his daughters Brooke, 9, and Blaire, 5, when they spotted the man and wanted to help.

Stuart says: “We went to B&M with the girls and they saw a homeless man outside. They spoke to him and we bought him a Greggs and on the way home both girls decided they wanted to make his Christmas special.”

“So they sorted out some stuff for him: a sleeping bag, food and drink, plus Christmas cards, clothes and hats – they even got him a big bag to keep it all in which is waterproof.”

“I’m really proud of these two – what they did was so kind and thoughtful.”

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page