Burnham-On-Sea resident Ganesh Gudka is standing for the Lib Dems in the Burnham Central by-election on May 6th.
Ganesh, currently Chief Finance Officer for a group of West Country care homes has worked previously as a senior accountant with the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and the country’s biggest hotel chain.
Ganesh says: “Burnham should build on its strengths – its a centre for outdoor activities and thriving cultural life.”
“I want our area to be known as a great place for current and future generations to live, work and play.”
“We need to find the right balance – more affordable housing on brownfield sites, improving our infrastructure – schools, surgeries and – whilst protecting our green spaces.”
“As a keen member of the Burnham Harriers, I’d like to encourage healthy outdoor lifestyles.”
“I’m also keen that we redouble our efforts to repair, reduce, reuse and recycle to build a sustainable future for Burnham.”