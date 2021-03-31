Burnham-On-Sea resident Ganesh Gudka is standing for the Lib Dems in the Burnham Central by-election on May 6th.

Ganesh, currently Chief Finance Officer for a group of West Country care homes has worked previously as a senior accountant with the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and the country’s biggest hotel chain.

Ganesh says: “Burnham should build on its strengths – its a centre for outdoor activities and thriving cultural life.”

“I want our area to be known as a great place for current and future generations to live, work and play.”

“We need to find the right balance – more affordable housing on brownfield sites, improving our infrastructure – schools, surgeries and – whilst protecting our green spaces.”

“As a keen member of the Burnham Harriers, I’d like to encourage healthy outdoor lifestyles.”

“I’m also keen that we redouble our efforts to repair, reduce, reuse and recycle to build a sustainable future for Burnham.”

Timetable for Burnham-On-Sea local election