Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers are encouraging local charities and community groups to provide volunteers to collect funds from spectators during next month’s event.

Collectors are required for Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2022, which takes place on Monday November 7th.

Annalee New, who oversees the collections at the carnival, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There’s a few spaces left for local clubs, community organisations or charities to come and collect at this year’s carnival.”

“It’s a great opportunity to fundraise and support the annual event. Official collectors need to be 18 or over but under 18s are welcome along with adults accompanying.”

“Up to 60% collected goes to the group collecting and the remainder goes towards helping us fund the carnival itself.”

To become a collector, you need to register in advance by emailing hboscarnivalcollection@yahoo.co.uk

Meanwhile, the carnival team are also seeking marshalls and anyone wishing to help as a marshall should email bradley.loveridge@hboscarnival.org

