Local companies in the Burnham-On-Sea area are teaming up to help the people of Ukraine.

Notaro Group, Western Fuel and RT Keedwell are working on a mission to deliver donated equipment and resources through Rotary Clubs in Ukraine and the neighbouring countries of Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia.

“We are working with The Rotary Club of Bridgwater are seeking donations to support refugees and casualties of the war in Ukraine by providing essential specialist medical equipment and resources,” says a spokesman.

“Working in conjunction with the Notaro Group, RT Keedwell are providing warehouse storage, transport, and drivers.”

“They are partnering with Western Fuel Ltd who will be supplying and covering the costs of the fuel to get the donations to Ukraine.”

They are seeking a wide range of items such as medical items, hygiene items, baby items, animal food, and things like sleeping bags – the full list is available here.

More information about donations and how you can help can be found here.